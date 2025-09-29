Lynch (6-2) earned the win Sunday against the Athletics. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out three over 2.1 perfect innings.

Lynch closed the regular season in dominant fashion, retiring all seven batters he faced with a trio of punchouts. His 4.76 FIP is worth noting, but the southpaw turned in solid surface numbers in 2025, recording a 3.06 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 57 appearances and 67.2 innings. The Royals didn't lean on him consistently in high-leverage situations, but he generally delivered when used and often provided more than just a single inning, as he did Sunday.