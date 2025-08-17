Lynch (5-2) earned the win Saturday against the White Sox. He allowed a hit and no walks with no strikeouts over two scoreless innings.

Lynch delivered two strong innings in relief of Michael Lorenzen during the middle of Saturday's game, earning his fifth win of the season. Since returning from the injured list with an elbow injury Aug. 3, the southpaw has posted a 3.48 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across six appearances, picking up two wins over 10.1 innings.