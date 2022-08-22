The Royals recalled Waters from Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. He'll start in right field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the White Sox.

Waters, whom Kansas City acquired from Atlanta in July, will reach the big leagues for the first time in his career. After reporting to Omaha following the trade, Waters hit .295 with seven homers, 17 RBI, 29 runs and 13 stolen bases over 31 games. The 23-year-old hits from both sides of the plate and could serve as a short-side platoon option in the Kansas City outfield, if manager Mike Matheny isn't immediately willing to give Waters a look in an everyday role. Nate Eaton was optioned to Omaha in a corresponding move.