Butler will join the Royals organization after Kansas City purchased his contract Wednesday from the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

Since making 79 appearances (39 starts) in the majors with the Rockies, Cubs and Rangers from 2014 through 2018, Butler has spent one season apiece in the Korea Baseball Organization (with the NC Dinos) and in the independent American Association (with the Chicago Dogs). The 30-year-old right-hander will now look to continue his career in affiliated ball with the Royals, who will presumably assign him to Triple-A Omaha or Double-A Northwest Arkansas.