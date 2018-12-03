Butler agreed to a contract Monday with the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization on a one-year, $1 million contract that includes a $200,000 signing bonus, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

The 27-year-old recently lost his spot on the Rangers' 40-man roster and was subsequently outrighted to the minor leagues. Rather than accepting a minor-league assignment and remaining a member of the Texas organization, Butler will bolt overseas for a more lucrative payday than he would have earned stateside. Depending on how well he performs in Korea, Butler could generate renewed interest from MLB teams when he becomes a free agent next winter.