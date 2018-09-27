Sparkman will start Thursday's series opener against the Indians.

As manager Ned Yost teased a few days earlier, Sparkman will step into the vacant rotation spot that was created when youngsters Brad Keller and Jorge Lopez were shut down for the season due to workload concerns. Sparkman had previously started two games for Kansas City, but he's worked primarily in long relief while he's been up with the big club, logging a collective 4.86 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 33.1 innings. Since his most recent start game Aug. 21, Sparkman likely will be on a limited pitch count in what shapes up as his final outing of 2018.

