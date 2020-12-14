Holland (oblique) and the Royals agreed to a one-year, $2.75 million contract Monday.
The deal contains an additional $1.5 million worth of incentives. The 35-year-old had a bounceback season in his return to Kansas City last year, cruising to a 1.91 ERA in 28.1 innings while saving six games, marking the fourth time he'd finished a season with an ERA below 2.00, something he accomplished in 2011, 2013 and 2014. He suffered an oblique strain in late September, but the Royals are seemingly not too worried about that issue carrying over into next season. The veteran will likely get the chance to add to his 212 career saves in 2021, though Josh Staumont and Scott Barlow could also lay claim to ninth-inning opportunities.