Holland (2-1) picked up the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays after throwing a perfect seventh inning.

He kept the Jays off the board on 14 pitches (nine strikes), working around a Hanser Alberto throwing error, and Holland was rewarded when Salvador Perez walked it off with a solo shot. Holland has a 3.38 ERA and shaky 4:6 K:BB through 5.1 innings, but he remains in the late-inning mix for Kansas City and has one save and one hold in addition to his two wins.