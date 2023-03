Dozier was scratched from the Royals' Cactus League lineup against the Padres on Thursday after taking a ball off the lip during batting practice, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Dozier will be fine, but the Royals wanted to give him a little time for the swelling to go down. Vinnie Pasquantino will move to first base and Jakson Reetz has entered the lineup at designated hitter.