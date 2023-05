Dozier went 2-for-2 with a triple, a double, two walks and two RBI in Friday's 12-8 loss to the Athletics.

Dozier's strong game Friday doubled his total of extra-base hits for the season -- he now has four through 23 contests. He snapped an 0-for-10 skid at the plate. The veteran utility man is slashing .185/.254/.292 with a home run, seven RBI, six runs scored and a pair of stolen bases over 71 plate appearances.