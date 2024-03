The Angels reassigned Dozier to minor-league camp Thursday.

Dozier signed a minor-league deal with the Angels in January after logging a .558 OPS across 91 plate appearances in his final season with the Royals. He looked better this spring, going 4-for-19 with a home run and three RBI, but the Angels will keep him in the minors until he proves he can maintain consistent success at the plate. Dozier will likely begin the season at Triple-A Salt Lake.