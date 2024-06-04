The Angels released Dozier on Sunday.

Dozier saw big-league action with the Royals in each of the past six seasons and was a regular in the lineup for a significant portion of his run with Kansas City, but after producing a career-worst .558 OPS in 2023, he had to settle for a minor-league deal with the Angels in free agency this winter. The 32-year-old fell short in his battle for a spot on the Opening Day roster and had done little at Triple-A Salt Lake to make a case for a call-up, as he slashed just .222/.268/.394 with a 29.9 percent strikeout rate over 214 plate appearances. Dozier's track record in the majors could be enough for him to get a look with another organization on a minor-league deal, but given his age and recent form at Triple-A, a return to the big leagues wouldn't seem to be in the forecast anytime soon.