Royals' Ian Kennedy: Beginning rehab assignment Wednesday

Kennedy (oblique) will report to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday to make a rehab start, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Though he's been on the disabled list since just before the All-Star break with the left oblique strain, Kennedy is only expected to require one start in the minors before rejoining the Royals since he has already been able to complete a pair of simulated games. Assuming Kennedy's appearance Wednesday goes without a hitch, he should slot back into the Kansas City rotation shortly after rosters expand in September. Heath Fillmyer or Jorge Lopez seem to be the most likely candidates to surrender a starting role to Kennedy.

More News
Our Latest Stories