Junis (5-4) allowed three runs on six hits and four walks across six innings while taking the loss Monday against the Twins. He struck out seven.

Junis worked around trouble all day, taking a shutout into the fifth inning before surrendering a two-run home run to Miguel Sano. He stayed in the game for the sixth, but allowed another run on an RBI single from Brian Dozier before his day came to a close. While it wasn't pretty, this was Junis' first quality start over the last four and he's now tallied at least seven strikeouts in four of his last five. He'll take a 3.61 ERA into his next scheduled start Sunday against the Athletics.