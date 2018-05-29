Royals' Jakob Junis: Strikes out seven in loss to Twins
Junis (5-4) allowed three runs on six hits and four walks across six innings while taking the loss Monday against the Twins. He struck out seven.
Junis worked around trouble all day, taking a shutout into the fifth inning before surrendering a two-run home run to Miguel Sano. He stayed in the game for the sixth, but allowed another run on an RBI single from Brian Dozier before his day came to a close. While it wasn't pretty, this was Junis' first quality start over the last four and he's now tallied at least seven strikeouts in four of his last five. He'll take a 3.61 ERA into his next scheduled start Sunday against the Athletics.
More News
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Fans seven over five innings•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Gets fifth win of season•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Fans seven in Saturday's loss•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Throws seven strong innings•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Holds Red Sox in check Tuesday•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Roughed up in loss to White Sox•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start