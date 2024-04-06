The Brewers placed Junis on the 15-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Wednesday, with a right shoulder impingement.

Junis first reported a problem with his shoulder shortly after his start Tuesday against the Twins. The 31-year-old right underwent imaging Friday, and although the results came back clean, the Brewers won't risk pushing it. The plan is for him to rest for a couple days before ramping back up, so an extended stay on the IL doesn't seem likely. Aaron Ashby was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move and will presumably take Junis' spot in Milwaukee's rotation.