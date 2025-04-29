Junis allowed one hit and struck out one over two scoreless innings in Monday's 11-1 loss to the Twins.

Junis, who entered after starter Gavin Williams lasted just two innings, took a comebacker off his left quad in the third inning. He was down for a brief time while trainers assessed the right-hander and was deemed fit to continue. He got out of that inning and set down the side in order in the fourth. Junis has been a useful arm out of the bullpen, posting a 1.93 ERA with just one walk over 14 innings.