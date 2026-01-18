Junis and the Rangers agreed on a one-year, $4 million contract Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Junis will head to Texas after posting a solid 2.97 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 55 strikeouts over 66.2 innings in 57 appearances out of the bullpen with the Guardians in 2025. The Rangers will be the right-hander's fifth team in the last four seasons, and he'll provide his new squad with another experienced option in the bullpen ahead of the 2026 campaign.