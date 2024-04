Junis (shoulder) was struck in the head by a ball during batting practice in Pittsburgh on Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Junis was down on the field for several minutes after a ball hit by a Pirates player caught him in the head. He was alert and responsive after eventually getting to his feet and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Junis is currently on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement and had recently began a throwing program.