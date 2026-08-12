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Rangers' Jakob Junis: Completes bullpen session

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Junis (adductor) completed a bullpen session Tuesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Junis was able to throw roughly 20 pitches during Tuesday's session, and he announced that he will throw another bullpen Thursday. The team is expected to reassess the right-hander's status after Thursday, as he continues to work his way back from a left adductor strain that has sidelined him since July 30. Junis is eligible to be activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday, but a return in late August now appears to be a more realistic goal.

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