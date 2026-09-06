Junis pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Rays.

Jacob Latz was used to protect a one-run lead in the eighth inning. The Rangers added some insurance in their half of the frame before Junis shut things down to pick up his first save since June 21. Despite the lack of saves, Junis has worked pretty well in a setup role. He's allowed three runs over 9.1 innings while collecting three holds since returning from an adductor strain. On the year, the veteran reliever has a 2.74 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB while adding six saves, 17 holds and one blown save over 49.1 innings.