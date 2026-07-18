Rangers' Jakob Junis: Expected back Saturday

The Rangers are expected to reinstate Junis (hip) from the injured list ahead of Saturday's game against Atlanta, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Junis hasn't pitched since June 29 because of a right hip impingement, but he was with the team during Friday's loss and is now set to rejoin the bullpen Saturday without first heading out on a rehab assignment. The 33-year-old has been one of the most reliable members of Texas' pitching staff this season, posting a 2.80 ERA and 1.02 WHIP across 35.1 innings. He figures to resume working as a setup man for closer Jacob Latz.