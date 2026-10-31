Junis' mutual option for the 2027 season wasn't exercised Friday, making him a free agent, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear whether Junis or the Rangers turned down his $5 million option for next season, but the 34-year-old righty will return to free agency either way after logging a 3.64 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 54.1 innings in his lone season with Texas. He should have little trouble attracting interest from teams in need of bullpen help, though no potential landing spot would offer him regular save opportunities.