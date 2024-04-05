Junis has been dealing with a shoulder issue since his last start Tuesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said the team is still waiting for imaging results to come back on Junis' shoulder, which will offer more information on whether or not the right-hander will be able to make his next start -- tentatively scheduled for Monday versus the Reds. Should Junis have to miss his turn through the rotation, Aaron Ashby will come up from Triple-A Nashville to take his place.