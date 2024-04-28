Junis (shoulder) resumed traveling with the Brewers and said Friday that he's feeling better after he was struck in the head by a batted ball during the batting practice in Pittsburgh on Monday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Junis was sent to a Pittsburgh-area hospital for further evaluation after he was struck by a ball off the bat of Pirates infielder Alika Williams prior to Monday's series opener. Fortunately for Junis, an MRI and CT scan both returned clean, so his buildup program for his recovery from a right shoulder impingement should be relatively uninterrupted. Junis' lone appearance with Milwaukee prior to being shelved with the shoulder injury came as a starter, but Brewers manager Pat Murphy recently suggested that the right-hander might return from the IL in a relief role.