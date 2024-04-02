Junis struck out four and allowed one run on three hits and a walk over four innings Tuesday against the Twins. He did not factor in the decision.

Junis pounded the zone with 34 of his 47 pitches going for a strike, but the Brewers clearly had a plan in place and went to the bullpen to begin the fifth inning. The right-hander missed out on the victory, but it was an encouraging first start of the season, which could earn him a longer leash in subsequent outings. Junis may only have a couple turns to stake his claim to the rotation with Wade Miley (shoulder) nearing a rehab assignment.