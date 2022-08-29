Reetz signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Aug. 24 and went 5-for-6 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs while playing in both ends of a doubleheader Sunday in his debut for Triple-A Omaha.

Reetz quickly struck a deal with the Royals after he elected free agency when the Brewers cast him off their 40-man roster and outrighted him to Triple-A earlier this month. The 26-year-old will add catching depth with his new organization, but he's unlikely to get a promotion to the big leagues in September with Sebastian Rivero already on hand as a third option behind the plate after Salvador Perez and MJ Melendez.