Bowlan was pulled from his start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas in the first inning due to an apparent injury, Northwest Arkansas play-by-play broadcaster Nicholas Badders reports.

Bowlan struck out both of the batters he faced in his start before calling for a trainer after throwing his 10th pitch of the afternoon. Northwest Arkansas has yet to provide an update on the nature or extent of the 24-year-old right-hander's injury. Bowlan has posted a 1.59 ERA and 25:3 K:BB in 17 innings through his first four outings of the season.