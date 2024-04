The Royals recalled Bowlan from Triple-A Omaha ahead of his scheduled start Monday in Toronto.

Kansas City optioned right-handed reliever Will Klein to Triple-A to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for Bowlan, who will be joining the rotation as a replacement for the injured Alec Marsh (elbow). Bowlan had covered at least five innings in each of his last three starts with Omaha and owns a 2.57 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB across 21 frames at the Triple-A level for the season.