Bowlan (0-1) took the loss Monday against Toronto, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out three.

Bowlan was called up to replace Alec Marsh (elbow) in the Royals rotation, making his second career start and first MLB appearance of 2024. The 27-year-old was tagged for three home runs: a two-run homer and a solo homer to Justin Turner and a solo shot to Danny Jansen. Although Marsh will miss at least one more start, it wouldn't be surprising if the Royals look to somebody other than Bowlan to fill the fifth spot in the rotation after his awful showing Monday.