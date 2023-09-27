Bowlan will open Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Bowlan's start Wednesday will mark the first appearance of his major-league career. The 26-year-old righty was rather unspectacular in the minors this season, recording a 5.91 ERA and 1.58 WHIP through 102 innings between Double-A and Triple-A. Though he'll have the benefit of facing a Tigers offense that ranks second-lowest in MLB in team OPS (.679), Bowlan isn't likely to offer much from a fantasy perspective.