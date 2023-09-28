Bowlan (0-1) allowed one run on three hits and struck out two without walking a batter over two innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Tigers.

Bowlan got the start in his debut and logged a short appearance, but the Royals' offense was shut out in the loss. The right-hander recorded a passable 105:45 K:BB over 102 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season, but it came with a 5.91 ERA and 1.58 WHIP. Bowlan could compete for a rotation spot in 2024, but he likely needs a little more time in the minors.