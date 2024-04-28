The Royals are planning to call up Bowlan from Triple-A Omaha on Monday to start the club's series opener in Toronto, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Bowlan will be entering the big-league rotation as a replacement for Alec Marsh (elbow), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday. The 27-year-old right-hander previously made a spot start among his two appearances with Kansas City in 2023, but Monday will mark his 2024 MLB debut. Over 21 innings at Omaha this season, Bowlan has submitted a 2.57 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB.