The Royals optioned Bowlan to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

The move comes a day after Bowlan lased just 2.2 innings in a start versus the Blue Jays, yielding four runs on six hits and three walks. Bowlan returns to Omaha, where he's posted a 2.57 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB across 21 frames this season.