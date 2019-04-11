Lopez surrendered two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings Thursday against Seattle. He didn't factor into the decision.

Lopez cruised through the first five frames of his outing and entered the sixth inning with a 4-0 lead, but he'd allow a pair of runs on two hits and the Royals would cough up the lead in the later innings, preventing the 26-year-old from securing his first victory of the season. He owns a 3.71 ERA with 13 punchouts over 17 frames in his first three outings of the 2019 campaign.