Royals' Jorge Lopez: Turns in quality start
Lopez surrendered two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings Thursday against Seattle. He didn't factor into the decision.
Lopez cruised through the first five frames of his outing and entered the sixth inning with a 4-0 lead, but he'd allow a pair of runs on two hits and the Royals would cough up the lead in the later innings, preventing the 26-year-old from securing his first victory of the season. He owns a 3.71 ERA with 13 punchouts over 17 frames in his first three outings of the 2019 campaign.
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Hurls quality start against Detroit
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Surrenders four in loss
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Starting third game of season
Royals' Jorge Lopez: May stick around at spring camp
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Poised to break camp in rotation
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Fans five against San Diego
Trade mailbag
Looking to make a trade? We took a handful of our reader's trade scenarios and put our numbers...
Hold on: Scott's 'Do-Not-Drop' List
Wondering who you can drop for the latest player making noise on the waiver wire? Scott White...
Buy the delayed breakouts?
Potential may not adhere to a schedule, but it never dies. Scott White looks at 14 players...
Waivers: Drop Pivetta, Darvish?
At what point can you drop struggling starters? Chris Towers looks at three from Wednesday...
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.