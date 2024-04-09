Lopez gave up a run on two hits in the ninth inning Monday to record his first save of the season in an 8-7 victory over Atlanta.

Per Will Sammon of The Athletic, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza had indicated Edwin Diaz, Adam Ottavino and Brooks Raley were all getting the night off due to their heavy workload early in the season, which pushed the team's other bullpen arms into high-leverage spots. Lopez got the call in the ninth to protect a two-run lead, and while his ability to close things out looked dicey when Matt Olson led off the frame with a double, the right-hander was able to escape the jam. Lopez did record 23 saves with a 2.54 ERA in a breakout 2022 before crashing back to earth last season, but he's had a solid start to the current campaign, picking up a hold as well as Monday's save over six appearances with a 3.18 ERA and 4:3 K:BB in 5.2 innings. He's unlikely to see many more save chances, but as a bridge to the Mets' usual late-inning crew, the 31-year-old could rack up double-digit holds for the second straight season.