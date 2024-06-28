The Cubs selected Lopez's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

After being released by the Mets in unceremonious fashion, Lopez signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs on June 12. He allowed three runs in one inning during a game in the Arizona Complex League, but he bounced back by throwing 2.2 scoreless frames at Triple-A Iowa. Now that he's back in the majors, the 31-year-old right-hander will presumably work in middle relief. Vinny Nittoli was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.