Lopez (illness) tossed a scoreless inning in his return to the mound Sunday against the Phillies.

Lopez was not available to pitch for the Nationals' first two games of the season due to illness, per Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com. He feels good now, though, needing just five pitches to dispose of the Phillies in order during his appearance Sunday.

