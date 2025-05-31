The Nationals designated Lopez for assignment Saturday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

After posting a 2.89 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 53 innings between the Mets and Cubs last season, Lopez has begun 2025 by accumulating a 6.57 ERA and 1.30 WHIP through 24.2 frames. His poor performance will now cause his time in Washington to come to an abrupt end, and Eduardo Salazar will replace him in the Nats' bullpen.