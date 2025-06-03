default-cbs-image
Lopez was released by the Nationals on Monday, per MLB's transactions log.

Lopez was removed from the 40-man roster Saturday and is now set to test free agency following Monday's move. He struggled to a 5.84 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with nine strikeouts and one save (two blown saves) over 12.1 frames in May prior to his release.

