Lopez was released by the Nationals on Monday, per MLB's transactions log.
Lopez was removed from the 40-man roster Saturday and is now set to test free agency following Monday's move. He struggled to a 5.84 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with nine strikeouts and one save (two blown saves) over 12.1 frames in May prior to his release.
