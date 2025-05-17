Lopez (6-0) picked up the win Friday against the Orioles, giving up two hits and striking out one in a scoreless eighth inning.

Once again, the veteran right-hander was in the right place at the right time to vulture a victory, as Lopez entered the game with the score tied 3-3 and watched unlikely hero Nasim Nunez drive home the winning run in the top of the ninth on an infield single. Lopez is tied with five starting pitchers for the major-league lead in wins, a list that includes Max Fried, Hunter Brown and Robbie Ray, but that's come at a price for his fantasy investors -- he has a 7.20 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB through 20 innings.