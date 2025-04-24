Lopez (1-0) picked up the win Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing one run on one hit over 1.2 innings of relief. He struck out one.

After Jose Ferrer loaded the bases with one out in the seventh inning and the Nationals nursing a 3-1 lead, Lopez was brought in to escape the jam and allowed only one of the inherited runners to cross the plate. The right-hander then ran into his own trouble in the eighth after Jordan Westburg led off the frame with a triple and came around to score, tagging Lopez with his first blown save of the year. He got bailed out when Washington broke the tie in the bottom of the eighth. Lopez has struggled to handle a high-leverage role to begin the season, posting a 9.00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB through 10 innings with two holds and zero saves in addition to Wednesday's win.