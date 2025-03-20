Lopez (hip) will make an appearance during Friday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Marlins, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Lopez hasn't pitched since March 10 due to a left hip issue but has been cleared to return to game action. Barring a setback, he'll be ready to go for Opening Day. Lopez is projected to serve as a setup man ahead of closer Kyle Finnegan.
