The Mets released Lopez on Wednesday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Lopez cleared waivers after being designated for assignment and has now officially been cut loose after posting a 3.76 ERA and 19:11 K:BB over 26.1 innings. The reliever threw his glove into the stands following an ejection in his last appearance with the Mets and in a postgame interview referred to himself as "the worst teammate in MLB." Despite the unceremonious ending to his tenure in New York, Lopez should be able to field some interest from other clubs as a free agent.