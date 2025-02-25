Lopez and Jose Ferrer may no longer be Washington's leading closer candidates after Kyle Finnegan re-signed on a one-year, $6 million contract Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Manager Dave Martinez labeled Lopez and Ferrer as the prime options to close early in camp, but the return of Finnegan, who recorded 38 saves with a 3.68 ERA last season before being non-tendered in November, significantly changes the situation. Lopez had a resurgent 2024 campaign between the Mets and Cubs, finishing with a 2.89 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 52 regular-season appearances, and he also had some closing experience with the Orioles in 2022. Still, Finnegan will likely have the upper hand after filling the role the past couple years.