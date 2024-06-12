Lopez signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Wednesday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The Mets let go of Lopez last week after he threw his glove into the stands following an ejection in his final appearance with the team and referred to himself in a postgame interview as "the worst teammate in MLB." The 31-year-old reliever will now look to redeem himself in the Cubs organization and will likely get a shot in their big-league bullpen at some point after posting a 3.76 ERA and 1.37 WHIP through 26.1 innings with New York.