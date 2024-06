Lopez worked around a hit to toss a scoreless inning of relief in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Brewers.

Lopez had his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa before the game, and he proceeded to make his team debut right away. The righty was dumped by the Mets earlier this year, and he struggled to a 5.95 ERA last season with three different teams, but he was an effective reliever as recently as 2022. If Lopez can get back to that form with the Cubs, he could establish a regular role in their bullpen.