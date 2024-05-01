Lopez gave up one run on one hit in the ninth inning Tuesday to record his second save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Cubs.

Edwin Diaz had pitched each of the last two days, and after Adam Ottavino worked the eighth inning, Lopez got the call in the ninth to protect a three-run lead. The 31-year-old righty also has three holds in his 14 appearances as he begins to see more consistent high-leverage usage, and he's earned the trust of manager Carlos Mendoza with a 1.88 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB through 14.1 innings.