Lopez elected free agency Thursday after passing through waivers unclaimed, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Lopez was designated for assignment by the Orioles on the second-to-last day of the regular season. He was terrific in 2022, tallying 23 saves with a 2.54 ERA in 71 innings between Baltimore and Minnesota, but the 30-year-old right-hander struggled to a 5.95 ERA across 59 innings in 2023 while bouncing between three different teams.