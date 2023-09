The Orioles claimed Lopez off waivers from the Marlins on Saturday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Lopez was pushed off the Marlins' roster Saturday to clear space for Johnny Cueto, and he'll now head to Baltimore to bolster the Orioles' bullpen. Lopez holds a 6.13 ERA and 1.57 WHIP through 47 innings on the season, so he'll likely be limited to low-leverage outings with his new team.