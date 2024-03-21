Lopez has posted a 2.57 ERA and 5:1 K:BB through seven Grapefruit League innings this spring.

The 31-year-old right-hander is trying to get his career back on track after a rough 2023 that saw him stumble to a 5.95 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 18.4 percent strikeout rate over 59 innings split between the Twins, Orioles and Marlins. Lopez was an effective closer for Baltimore as recently as 2022 however, and after signing a one-year, $2 million contract with the Mets in December, he should fill a middle-relief role in a bullpen that doesn't have a lot of established high-leverage arms to get the ball to closer Edwin Diaz. If Lopez can regain his prior form, he could emerge as one of the team's primary set-up options.